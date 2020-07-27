1/
Henry A. SNYDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93, of Lilydale, MN Passed away on July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by mother and father, Doris and Rudolph Snyder; and sister, Sonia (Norm) Krevitt. Survived by wife Janice, whom he was madly in love with and married to for 68 years; children Mark (Dawn) Snyder, Rob (Brigitte) Snyder and Lynn (Edward) Bick; and grandchildren Elyanna Snyder, Matthew (fiancée Kerianne) Bick, Jesse (Janet) Snyder and Manon Snyder. His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren, of whom he was immensely proud. Henry was born on December 29, 1926, in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in chemical engineering. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy in WW II and later in the Army Reserves. Together with his brother-in-law, he founded Interstate Chemical Products Co. in 1949 in Kansas City. West Chemical Co. in New York City bought Interstate in 1965. The family moved to New Jersey in 1968, and Henry became President of West in 1974. In 1978, Henry left West to become General Manager of the Klenzade Division of Ecolab, so the family moved to St. Paul. He officially retired in 1987 as Corporate Executive Vice President. Henry was very active in religious committees and various fundraising efforts in the Jewish community and other nonprofits. He was a consummate bridge player and enjoyed countless hours with Jan as his equally consummate partner. He also loved reading nonfiction and working crossword puzzles. After retiring, Henry also embarked on a major genealogy project tracing his and Jan's roots back into the early 1800s, largely in Eastern Europe and parts of Russia. Henry could always be counted on to recite the often quirky poems of Ogden Nash, as well as his own compositions, and his sense of humor remained to the end. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Private family funeral. No shiva. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved