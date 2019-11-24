|
|
Age 84, of New Richmond, WI Passed away peacefully at his home on November 20th, 2019. Henry was born on October 14th, 1935 to Henry L and Mardell (Williams) Smith in River Falls, WI. Henry attended River Falls High School, graduating in 1954. Henry joined the Marine's and served his country from 1954 to 1957. After an honorable discharge from the Marines, Henry attended mechanic school and started his career as an airline mechanic at Northwest Airlines, where he stayed for 40 years. Henry married Elaine Marske and they had 4 children; Renee, Mike (Donna), John and Jeff (Wendy). Henry is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack. He is survived by his 4 children, 9 grand children and 2 greatgrandchildren. Also survived by 2 brothers, nieces, nephews and special friend Barb Sukowatey. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their loving care for Henry. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 from 4:00–7:00 at Meister's in Boardman, WI. Private burial with military honors will be held at Fort Snelling. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019