1/1
Henry Bannister CLARK III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81 Passed away peacefully on July 9th, 2020, at his home at Ebenezer Ridges Care Facility in Burnsville, MN after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.Henry was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 8, 1939, to parents Amalia and Dr. Henry B. Clark Jr. M.D., D.D.S. He attended grade school in Highland Park, St. Paul, MN and graduated high school at University High. After high school he attended the University of Minnesota, where he went on to receive a Master's Degree in Chemistry. He worked his entire career at 3M, retiring in 1994. Henry loved spending time with family, working on genealogy, attending St. Paul Chamber Orchestra concerts and vacationing in Grand Marais. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 35 years, Evelyn Agnes (Forland), and his sister Stephanie Anne (Stevens). He is survived by his sisters Bonnie (Willis) and Carol (Beaton), daughters Brenda (Reddick) and Bridget (Boettcher), Linda (Johnson), Becky (Johnson) and Kay (Waggoner-Johnson) along with many grandchildren and great-grand children. Memorials to University of Minnesota Parkinson's Reasearch.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved