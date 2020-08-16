Age 81 Passed away peacefully on July 9th, 2020, at his home at Ebenezer Ridges Care Facility in Burnsville, MN after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.Henry was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 8, 1939, to parents Amalia and Dr. Henry B. Clark Jr. M.D., D.D.S. He attended grade school in Highland Park, St. Paul, MN and graduated high school at University High. After high school he attended the University of Minnesota, where he went on to receive a Master's Degree in Chemistry. He worked his entire career at 3M, retiring in 1994. Henry loved spending time with family, working on genealogy, attending St. Paul Chamber Orchestra concerts and vacationing in Grand Marais. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 35 years, Evelyn Agnes (Forland), and his sister Stephanie Anne (Stevens). He is survived by his sisters Bonnie (Willis) and Carol (Beaton), daughters Brenda (Reddick) and Bridget (Boettcher), Linda (Johnson), Becky (Johnson) and Kay (Waggoner-Johnson) along with many grandchildren and great-grand children. Memorials to University of Minnesota Parkinson's Reasearch.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store