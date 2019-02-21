|
Born October 1, 1924 Passed away February 17, 2019 Formerly of NE Mpls. WWII Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by parents, Angelo and Conjate Cremisino; and infant daughter, Catherine. Survived by wife of 68 years, Lois; children, Tony Cremisino, Mary Volker (Dan), Dan Cremisino (Deanna), Jennifer Cremisino; known as "Bumpa" to the grandchildren he adored, Jillian Volker, Drew Cremisino (Danielle), Tyler Cremisino (Rachel), Brett Volker, Gianna Finch; sister, Laura Cremisino; several nephews, nieces, relatives and special friends, Emil Kucera and Zekeriya Yargici. Born to Italian immigrants, Hank grew up in NE Mpls and had a passion for the community. He was a man of faith and had the respect and admiration of anyone that came in contact with him. Hank made friends wherever he went as he loved to learn about people and always was grateful for the friendships in his life. His career at American Hoist and Derrick took him around the world as well as his many travels with Lois. His love of the business world and the stock market had him investing in the market daily right up to the end. His proudest moments will always be his family and their accomplishments. Henry's presence was always known when he entered a room and was a pillar of strength. He left a legacy for our family that will carry on for many generations. Memorials preferred to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), Macular.org, & (), support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 5-7PM, Washburn McReavy NE Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 22, 11AM in The Catholic Church of St. John the Evangelist, 380 Little Canada Road, Little Canada with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828 2901 Johnson St. N.E.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 21, 2019