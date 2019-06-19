|
Of St. Paul Passed away June 16, 2019, at Cerenity Senior Care. He was born on August 11, 1927 in St. Paul, to the late Henry and Elizabeth Brunner. He was preceded in death by his wife Maja Brunner. During the Korean War, Hank served as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic. He worked for Burlington Northern for 43 years ending his career as a Yardmaster. A gifted woodworker, Hank was a lifelong Democrat and devoted Vikings fan, and avid reader of history. He is survived by daughter Caroline Brunner, sister Mary Berg, niece Nancy Berg and nephew Greg Berg. In keeping with the wishes of Hank, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019