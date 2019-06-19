Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry BRUNNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Francis "Hank" BRUNNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Francis "Hank" BRUNNER Obituary
Of St. Paul Passed away June 16, 2019, at Cerenity Senior Care. He was born on August 11, 1927 in St. Paul, to the late Henry and Elizabeth Brunner. He was preceded in death by his wife Maja Brunner. During the Korean War, Hank served as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic. He worked for Burlington Northern for 43 years ending his career as a Yardmaster. A gifted woodworker, Hank was a lifelong Democrat and devoted Vikings fan, and avid reader of history. He is survived by daughter Caroline Brunner, sister Mary Berg, niece Nancy Berg and nephew Greg Berg. In keeping with the wishes of Hank, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.