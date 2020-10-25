Age 95 of Forest Lake Loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, born September 8, 1925 and passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. Preceded in death by grandson, Michael George Houle. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Elaine; children, Nadine (Jim) Sederholm, Jim (Kim), Daniel (Lori), David (Michelle); grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grand children; siblings, Virginia (John) Resler, John (Helen); nieces, nephews; other relatives & dear friends. Henry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard from 1948 – 1955. He then went on to have a successful 40 year career in real estate; developing land, building homes and businesses in the Forest Lake area. Henry also served on the Forest Lake City Council and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and was an avid Minnesota Twins fan never missing a game. Henry passed away from complications of the current virus and will be dearly missed by his family, friends & community. Mass of Christian burial will be held at later date. Cards and memorials may be sent C/O of Elaine Houle, Cherrywood Pointe, 231 W. Broadway, Forest Lake – 55025. Memorials will be forwarded on to St. Peter Catholic School or Family Pathways. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com