Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaver Lake Lutheran Church
2280 Stillwater Ave.
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry KOLASHINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry H. "Hank" KOLASHINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry H. "Hank" KOLASHINSKI Obituary
Age 94, of Woodbury Passed away on July 31, 2019 A rare and wonderful soul loved by all who met him – from colleagues to cashiers – Hank will be profoundly missed. He was preceded in death by wife Lucille; parents Stanley and Augusta (Palewicz) Kolashinski; and siblings Dennis, Joseph, Francis, Lawrence, Mary, Margaret, Mabel, and Patricia. Hank is survived by children Jerome Kolashinski and Mia (Dan) Fury; grandchildren Melissa (David) Boyes, Tara Herrmann, Nicole (Marcus) Vinje, Bryony (Nick) Johnson, and JJ and Colin Kolashinski; great-grandchildren Cassandra, Kara, Liam, Johanna, Merrick, Oliver, Eliana, Gemma, Knox and Adeline; and countless relatives and friends. A WWII veteran, Hank was extremely active with the American Legion, VFW and USO. His wide circle of friends included those from his childhood in Hudson, WI; his military service; his career as an underwriter at State Farm Insurance; and his long membership at Beaver Lake Lutheran Church. A celebration of Hank's life followed by a luncheon will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 31 at Beaver Lake Lutheran Church, 2280 Stillwater Ave., Maplewood. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the American Legion of Woodbury Post 501. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now