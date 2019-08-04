|
|
Age 94, of Woodbury Passed away on July 31, 2019 A rare and wonderful soul loved by all who met him – from colleagues to cashiers – Hank will be profoundly missed. He was preceded in death by wife Lucille; parents Stanley and Augusta (Palewicz) Kolashinski; and siblings Dennis, Joseph, Francis, Lawrence, Mary, Margaret, Mabel, and Patricia. Hank is survived by children Jerome Kolashinski and Mia (Dan) Fury; grandchildren Melissa (David) Boyes, Tara Herrmann, Nicole (Marcus) Vinje, Bryony (Nick) Johnson, and JJ and Colin Kolashinski; great-grandchildren Cassandra, Kara, Liam, Johanna, Merrick, Oliver, Eliana, Gemma, Knox and Adeline; and countless relatives and friends. A WWII veteran, Hank was extremely active with the American Legion, VFW and USO. His wide circle of friends included those from his childhood in Hudson, WI; his military service; his career as an underwriter at State Farm Insurance; and his long membership at Beaver Lake Lutheran Church. A celebration of Hank's life followed by a luncheon will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 31 at Beaver Lake Lutheran Church, 2280 Stillwater Ave., Maplewood. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the American Legion of Woodbury Post 501. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019