Age 90 of Clear Lake Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Wed., July 17, 2019, at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Tues. and one hour prior on Wed. at the church in Clear Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake. Survivors include his children, Daniel (Linda) of Becker, Ronald (Dorothy) of Clear Lake, Patrick (Deborah) of Plymouth, Melodie (William) Miller of Champlin and Wendy (Keith) Goenner of Clear Lake; eighteen grandchildren; and thirty-two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of over 54 years, Patricia in 2003; son-in-law, Mark Schrader; and four brothers and three sisters.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 15, 2019