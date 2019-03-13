Home

Henry ATZMILLER
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Age 85, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by four brothers and an infant sister. Hank will be deeply missed by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte; children, Sandra McGehee, Ken (Terri), Linda (Todd) Strot, and Ron; grandchildren, Chris (Mel), Jennifer (Matt), Jessi, Angela (Shawn), Charlie (Morgan), Luke, and Maria; step-grandchildren, Matt (Ashley) and Jessica; great-grandchil-dren, Austin, Braydon, Ryleigh, and Stella; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann and Janet; other family and friends. Hank was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Marine veteran, a St. Paul Policeman for 32 years, and active member of the Police Pension Association. He was a kind-hearted friend, neighbor, and patient who will be sadly missed in this world. Memorial Service will be Thursday, March 14 at 1pm with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
