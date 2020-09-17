1/
Henry MONROE
It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of John "Henry" Monroe of Hastings, Minnesota, who passed away at his favorite place, the family cabin on Lake Nancy in Minong, Wisconsin on September 7, 2020, at the age of 72. Henry was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 17th, 1948. Henry will remain in the hearts of his loving family: children Brian Monroe, Jason (Katie) Monroe, Maria Monroe; granddaughter Ava Monroe; brother Ray Gonzalez, sisters Teresa Peterson and Rosa Linda Guerra and many more friends and family. He is preceded in death by wife Nancy (Damsgard); parents Eugene and Guadalupe Monroe; brother Robert Monroe; and nephew Mike Gonzalez. A funeral mass of family and friends will take place Friday, September 18th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church in Hastings. Mass will start at 11am, guests are requested to arrive no earlier than 10:45am, masks are required.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church
