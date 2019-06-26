|
Age 64, of St. Paul Passed away suddenly June 22, 2019 Henry is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Donna Marie (nee Karas); sister, Janet (Jim Stipe) Tomai; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; Arthur John and Lillian Ann (nee Meyers) Anacker; sister, Barbara Shimek; and brother, Arthur; Henry worked for over 38 years at Gerdau Steel in St. Paul; Henry was a loving husband, and his sense of humor will be missed. A Celebration of Henry's Life is scheduled for Sunday June 30th from 4pm-8pm at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. Social hour from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, dinner following.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019