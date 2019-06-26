Home

Henry Otto ANACKER

Henry Otto ANACKER Obituary
Age 64, of St. Paul Passed away suddenly June 22, 2019 Henry is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Donna Marie (nee Karas); sister, Janet (Jim Stipe) Tomai; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; Arthur John and Lillian Ann (nee Meyers) Anacker; sister, Barbara Shimek; and brother, Arthur; Henry worked for over 38 years at Gerdau Steel in St. Paul; Henry was a loving husband, and his sense of humor will be missed. A Celebration of Henry's Life is scheduled for Sunday June 30th from 4pm-8pm at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive, Mendota Heights. Social hour from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM, dinner following.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
