Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry SNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Hank" SNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry "Hank" SNELL Obituary
Age 81 Of Saint Paul Died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Hank is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alice (Walter) Snell; grandson, Jonathon Burns; sisters, Charlotte Johnson Leivens, Ann Dehn; brothers-in-law, Orval Ekholm, Wesley Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Snell; children, Kim (Richard) Jungbauer, Brenda (Chuck) Perpich, Keith Snell, Lisa (Corey) Stigen, Doug (Dawn) Green, Judith (Russ) Brisson, Wade (Deana) Green, Tim (Paige) Green; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ekholm; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment at St. Croix Falls Cemetery, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -