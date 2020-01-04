|
|
Age 81 Of Saint Paul Died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Hank is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alice (Walter) Snell; grandson, Jonathon Burns; sisters, Charlotte Johnson Leivens, Ann Dehn; brothers-in-law, Orval Ekholm, Wesley Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Snell; children, Kim (Richard) Jungbauer, Brenda (Chuck) Perpich, Keith Snell, Lisa (Corey) Stigen, Doug (Dawn) Green, Judith (Russ) Brisson, Wade (Deana) Green, Tim (Paige) Green; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ekholm; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment at St. Croix Falls Cemetery, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 4, 2020