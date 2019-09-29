Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry STACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry STACK Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry STACK Jr. Obituary
Age 81, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and one brother. Henry will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; daughters, Kathy (Tom) Wills and Donna (Lee) Schoon; grandchildren, Eric (Rachel), Carl (Chrissy), Brett, Devin (Jaleena), Dillon, Drew and Derek; great-grandchildren, Dillon Jr., Luke, Rowen and Kingston; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thank you to Ecumen Hospice. Funeral Service will be Monday, Sept. 30 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now