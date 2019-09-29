|
Age 81, of Maplewood Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and one brother. Henry will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; daughters, Kathy (Tom) Wills and Donna (Lee) Schoon; grandchildren, Eric (Rachel), Carl (Chrissy), Brett, Devin (Jaleena), Dillon, Drew and Derek; great-grandchildren, Dillon Jr., Luke, Rowen and Kingston; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Special thank you to Ecumen Hospice. Funeral Service will be Monday, Sept. 30 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Wulff Funeral Home www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019