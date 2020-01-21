Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
Henry William ALT Obituary
Age 66, of Pequot Lakes Passed away January 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty; children, Michael (Katrina) and Tasha (Jason) Bierschbach; grand children, Aidan, Ava and Adeline; siblings, Lynn, Gary (Gloria), Sharon, Tim (Mary), Barbara, Jim (Terri), Sandy and Greg (Jodi); nieces and nephews; and Betty's family. Preceded by his parents, LaVerne and Dorothy. Hank was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Gathering of family and friends, 4-7PM Thursday, January 23 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 Noon (gathering begins at 11AM) Friday, Jan. 24 at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment St. Odilia Prayer Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 21, 2020
