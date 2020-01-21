|
|
Age 66, of Pequot Lakes Passed away January 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty; children, Michael (Katrina) and Tasha (Jason) Bierschbach; grand children, Aidan, Ava and Adeline; siblings, Lynn, Gary (Gloria), Sharon, Tim (Mary), Barbara, Jim (Terri), Sandy and Greg (Jodi); nieces and nephews; and Betty's family. Preceded by his parents, LaVerne and Dorothy. Hank was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Gathering of family and friends, 4-7PM Thursday, January 23 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 Noon (gathering begins at 11AM) Friday, Jan. 24 at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment St. Odilia Prayer Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 21, 2020