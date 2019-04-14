Home

Age 92, of Roseville Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 10, 2019. Herb was born on Dec. 9th 1926 in St. Paul. Herb was a graduate of St. Agnes High School & attended St Thomas College before joining the Navy in Dec. of 1944. He shipped to the Philippines & served until 1946. In 1949 Herb married Betty Burke to begin their lives together. With a growing family, Herb & Betty moved to Roseville in 1954. Using a great deal of sweat equity & determination they built their home where Herb would remain for 60 years. Herb left his family home in 2014 to move to senior housing. His was a life defined by love of God & family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sons, Jim & Joe; daughter, Peg; brothers, Rich & Ed. He is survived by his sister, Marianne; sons, Mike, John (Joann), Bill (Carol) & Paul (Lynn); daughters, Mary (John) Zesbaugh & Pat; 12 grand children; 12 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Wednesday, April 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (2048 Hamline Ave, Roseville). Visitation 1 hour prior to start of Mass at Church Wednesday. Private Interment. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
