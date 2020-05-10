Herbert Allan LAUER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of Taylors Falls, Minnesota Passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Herbert is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Nick (Pam), Beth (Jim) Nelson, Amy Lauer, Jo (Rick) Nelson, and Tim (Dar); 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grand child; cousin, Jerry (Lucy) and many nieces and nephews. Herbert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June; sister, Pink and brother, Clair. A memorial service is pending. Arrangements are with the Grand-strand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved