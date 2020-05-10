Age 91, of Taylors Falls, Minnesota Passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Herbert is survived by his wife, Jan; children, Nick (Pam), Beth (Jim) Nelson, Amy Lauer, Jo (Rick) Nelson, and Tim (Dar); 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grand child; cousin, Jerry (Lucy) and many nieces and nephews. Herbert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, June; sister, Pink and brother, Clair. A memorial service is pending. Arrangements are with the Grand-strand Funeral Home, Lindstrom, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.