Age 89 of Milltown, WI Formerly of Peterson, MN Passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2020. Herbert was born on December 30, 1930 in Peterson to Amos and Mable Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos & Mable. Herbert is survived by his wife June of 69 years of marriage; children Darlene Schipp, Dave (Eileen), Dan (Deb), Don, Dale; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grand children. Herb was a veteran of the Korean War and a Union Electrician of Local 110, St. Paul. Herb enjoyed his retirement wintering in Texas and spending summers with family fishing and gardening at his Bone Lake Home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A private family service and interment will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. www.williamsonwhite.com