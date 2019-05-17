|
University of MN and VAMC Cardio Thoracic Surgeon. husband, hockey dad, cattle rancher, world traveler and pretty darn good rock musician for his age, passed away on May 10 after a short battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. He is survived by his wife Lori, son Charlie and daughter Jazz. Also sisters Vida (Dejan) Dordevich, Kiki Platt and Charlene Nederlander, mother-in-law Nancy Harris, brother-in-law Michael (Corinna) Harris, as well as loving nephews Ward (Angela) Platt, Micha Dordevich, Charlie (Amy) Dordevich, Tony Harris and nieces Kristina Gustafson and Josie Harris. Born in St. Paul, MN, Herb was a man of large appetites, literally and figuratively. Educated at the St. Paul Academy and University of MN (undergrad, medical school, PhD, surgery residency and CardioVascular Fellowship), Herb spent the greater part of 50 years of his life performing surgery, research and teaching at the University of MN and Mpls VAMC. He was the Chief of CardioThoracic Surgery at the University of MN. He was also awarded the Lillihei Chair by the Lillihei Heart Institute. Herb took great pleasure in training and educating surgeons and was fiercely loyal to anyone on his team or staff. As the son of Charles Allen Ward and Yvette Hennig Ward, Herb spent childhood summers working at the Arizona family cattle ranch where he first learned to ride a horse and play the mandolin. Herb was a man of diverse interests and talents. He flew planes and helicopters. He was a lifelong Twins fan and Opera buff. He rounded up cattle and attended Wagner's entire Ring cycle. He heliskied the bumps, hunted grouse and caribou, studied astronomy, canoed and portaged through the Quetico, mountain biked in Moab, photographed everything, shot firearms and fireworks of all make and model, pulled tubers behind his boat, ran marathons, consumed massive amounts of sushi, rode his motorcycle across Europe and the USA and gathered (persuaded, coerced) his family and friends for much of the above and for weeks of riding, music around the campfire, food, fireworks and fun. Herb was a devoted husband and father. Herb's band, One Brown Shoe, was scheduled to play at a roadhouse last weekend. It would have been a great show. He will be remembered for his generosity, loyalty to family and friends and outsize enthusiasm for life. Celebration of Herb's Life will be on Friday, June 7 from 7-10 pm Promenade Ballroom, St. Paul Hotel. Valet parking and block of hotel rooms available. Memorials to: Herb Ward Award for Excellence in Teaching, University of MN Foundation, McNamara Alumni Center, Suite 500, 200 Oak Street SE, Mpls. MN 55455. Our heartfelt gratitude and love to the extraordinary Rose Kelly, Emily Bergsland, Robert Warren, Lou Bartholome, Alice Medley, Cam Blodgett, Mike Barrett, the VA Heart Team, the entire Harris family and so many dear friends who have given us immense support ahd love. Thank you all.
