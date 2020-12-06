Age 77 Lt. Colonel Herb Japs passed away on November 28, 2020. He graduated from Concordia Academy and UW River Falls, finishing his MA at Northern Michigan University. He led a distinguished U.S Air Force career, retiring in 1990. He then started the Air Force Jr. ROTC program at Woodbury High School, where he taught until 2005. Herb loved working with students, staying connected with many until the present. Service to community was a key aspect of his life. He volunteered extensively, including on City and County committees in Cottage Grove, Woodbury, and Washington County and many other organizations. He was deeply interested in genealogy, loved to travel, and was an avid storyteller of family and military experiences. Above and beyond his accomplishments and activities, his family was at the heart of all of his choices. He leaves behind his wife, Janice; daughters, Holly (Dave) and Stephanie (Toni); grandson, Henry; siblings, Carolee Christy, Rebekah Lueckemeyer, and Clifford Japs. Private family service with interment at Fort Snelling. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com