1/1
Lt. Colonel Herbert D. JAPS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 77 Lt. Colonel Herb Japs passed away on November 28, 2020. He graduated from Concordia Academy and UW River Falls, finishing his MA at Northern Michigan University. He led a distinguished U.S Air Force career, retiring in 1990. He then started the Air Force Jr. ROTC program at Woodbury High School, where he taught until 2005. Herb loved working with students, staying connected with many until the present. Service to community was a key aspect of his life. He volunteered extensively, including on City and County committees in Cottage Grove, Woodbury, and Washington County and many other organizations. He was deeply interested in genealogy, loved to travel, and was an avid storyteller of family and military experiences. Above and beyond his accomplishments and activities, his family was at the heart of all of his choices. He leaves behind his wife, Janice; daughters, Holly (Dave) and Stephanie (Toni); grandson, Henry; siblings, Carolee Christy, Rebekah Lueckemeyer, and Clifford Japs. Private family service with interment at Fort Snelling. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved