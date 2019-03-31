|
|
Age 82, of Inver Grove Heights, passed away at his home on March 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Herbert was born on July 29, 1936 to the late Herbert and Cecelia (Demel) Dalglish, Sr. Herb was a graduate of Cretin, C/O 1955, later attending St. Thomas College for his undergrad. Herb was a salesman for Bailey Nursery, retiring in 2001 after 31 years of faithful service. Herb and his wife, Pat, moved to Webster, WI after retirement. Every winter, Herb and Pat were Snowbirds, travelling to their Ft. Myers, FL home, where they were avid shuffleboard players and fans of the Minnesota Twins spring training camp. Herb was also an avid hunter and fisherman, living life to the fullest. Herb was known for his quick wit, humor, his friendly nature, and he loved spending time with his family. Herbert is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia (Ostertag); his children Rick (Jackie), Teresa (Dan), Miklya, Mark (Andrea Ayres), Steve (Carolina), and Scott (Rhonda); grandchildren Wayne (Bree), Wallace, Mercedes (Jake Smith), Aaron, and Drake; siblings Paula Schmid and George (Laurie); as well as many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Herbert is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-in-law Bob and Ron. Herb's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Alina Hospice for their care and concern of Herb during his final days. A Mass of Christian Burial for Herb will take place on Monday April 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Historic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota. A visitation will take place one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Memorials preferred to The Salvation Army or Cretin-Derham Hall. "Trust in God, buy from Herb!"
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019