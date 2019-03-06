|
This loving father, Herbert R. Mason was born on 9/21/1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the first child of two children born to Ernestine Mason. Herbert grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Herbert joined the service and served his country honorably. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him a purple heart, bronze and silver medals. He was a paratrooper and jumped out of many helicopters and participated in many search and rescue missions, saving and helping anyone he could. He retired with honors from the U.S. Army as an E8 Sargent. He then went on to work for the State of Minnesota as a veterans administrator, the United States Postal Office as a mail clerk, and was the Sears suit salesman in Saint Paul, Minnesota for several years before retiring. Herb loved jazz and even played the saxophone for a period of time. He loved the arts (theater, opera and art museums). He loved to dress well and some would say he was the best dressed man in Saint Paul. Herb passed away on February 23, 2019, in the VA hospital after illness. Mr. Mason is preceded in death by his mother, Ernestine Mason; eldest son, Jeffrey Mason. He is survived by his devoted wife, Deartice Mason; his only sibling Carol Mason; his four children Leslie and Stephen Smoot of Stone Mountain, GA, Delthea and Kenneth Ware of St. Cloud, MN, Gregory Mason and Tammy Mason of Mankato, MN, and Veronica and James Smith of Memphis, TN; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one niece and two nephews; cousins (News); and many, many friends. Honor service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery located at 7601 34th Ave S, MPLS. Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN, 4343 Nicollet Ave, MPLS.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019