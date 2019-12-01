|
Age 74 of West St. Paul Passed away Nov. 27, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Dorothy; grandson, Connor; brother, Gregory. Survived by wife, Juanita; children, Jeff (Stephanie) and Rebecca (Gary) Bird; grandchildren, Taylor, Amanda and Nick; sister, Susan Hill; many nieces and nephews. He was a proud member of the US Navy who enjoyed Ham Radio (K0UBK) and time with his friends and family at his cabin in Wisconsin that he built with his father. Memorial service Mon. Dec. 9, 11AM with gathering one hour prior at MN Veteran's Home Chapel, 5101 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Inurnment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019