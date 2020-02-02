Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
Herbert Waldo TOUSLEY III Obituary
Of Mahtomedi, MN Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at age 67. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his father, Herbert W. Tousley, Jr. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Jill Lambert Tousley; three children, Herbert W. Tousley IV (Kristi), Meghan Tousley (Ben Threinen) and Alexandra Schack (Brian); mother, Ann Luther; brother, Richard Tousley (Lesette) and sister, Sue Keswani (Ashwini). Known as Papa to his five grandchildren, Griffin (5), Harrison (5), Rory (3), Gwenyth (1) and Theodore (1). Herb was born on October 30, 1952 to Herbert & Ann Tousley. He grew up on the shores of White Bear Lake, graduated from White Bear High School in 1970, earned his BS in business from Colorado State University and his MBA from the University of St. Thomas. Herb was a prominent figure in the real estate industry. He was the director of The Real Estate program at The University of St. Thomas and The Shenehon Center for Real Estate. He served as a director of CoreNet Minnesota and CCIM Minnesota Dakotas chapter. Herb also founded the Minnesota Real Estate Hall of Fame and was appointed as a Distinctive Fellow to NAIOP. In spite of Herb's numerous professional accomplishments, he was most proud of his active involvement in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family and relished his role as a grandfather. Service Friday, February 7th, 11:30 A.M. at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation 10-11:30 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to The Herb Tousley Real Estate Education Fund at The University of St. Thomas at www.give.stthomas.edu click on Give Now after Monday, February 3. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
