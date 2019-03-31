Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Resources
More Obituaries for Herdis HASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herdis Solveig (Kveen) HASH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herdis Solveig (Kveen) HASH Obituary
Age 85 of Eagan. Passed on to be with Jesus on March 24. Lived her life serving others as a nurse, mother and friend. Survived by husband, Orlando; sons, Paul, Kim (Teresa), Joel (Valerie); daughters, Elaine (David) Willis, Melva; step grandson, Edison; granddaughter, Amanda; brother, Truman; sister, Lois Losse; and many others. Preceded in death by her parents, George & Clara Kveen; brother, Leonard; sisters, Carol (Frank) Bouma, Marlys Svenssen; and many others. Memorials preferred to World Mission Prayer League or East European Missions Network. April 1, 4-8 PM visitation at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; April 2, 10:00 AM visitation, 10:30 funeral at Living Word Lutheran Church, 4300 Nicols Rd., Eagan.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now