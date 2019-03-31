|
Age 85 of Eagan. Passed on to be with Jesus on March 24. Lived her life serving others as a nurse, mother and friend. Survived by husband, Orlando; sons, Paul, Kim (Teresa), Joel (Valerie); daughters, Elaine (David) Willis, Melva; step grandson, Edison; granddaughter, Amanda; brother, Truman; sister, Lois Losse; and many others. Preceded in death by her parents, George & Clara Kveen; brother, Leonard; sisters, Carol (Frank) Bouma, Marlys Svenssen; and many others. Memorials preferred to World Mission Prayer League or East European Missions Network. April 1, 4-8 PM visitation at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; April 2, 10:00 AM visitation, 10:30 funeral at Living Word Lutheran Church, 4300 Nicols Rd., Eagan.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019