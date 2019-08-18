|
Age 92 World War II Veteran Passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Minnie; 5 brothers; 3 sisters; and significant other, Harriet. Survived by children, Helen (Peter) Aguirre, Julie (Terry) Leland, Linda (Dave) Wright & Rick (Jenny) Johnson; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Violet; and other family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24th, 12pm - 4pm at Chisago County Senior Community Center, 38790 6th Ave., North Branch. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019