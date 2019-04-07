Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crown of Life Lutheran Church
115 Crusader Ave
W. St. Paul,, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Crown of Life Lutheran Church
115 Crusader Ave
W. St. Paul, MN
Hertha E. "Kit" GRYC Obituary
Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt Age 99½ — died April 6, 2019 Preceded in death by husband James C., brothers Henry and Charles Franz. Survived by loving daughter Pamela, sisters-in-law Lourdes and Jean, and cat, BoBo. Funeral service Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00AM Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 115 Crusader Ave., W. St. Paul, visitation 1 hour before service. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Special thanks to the "angels" at Walker Assisted Living, WSP. Memorials preferred to Food Shelf or animal shelters of donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
