|
|
Age 100 of Minnetonka, MN Died June 2, 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather "Poppy". Preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Betty, son, Jimmy at age 13, parents, Barney & Etta, siblings, Jay, Draza, Fritzie and Sid. Survived by wife of 52 years, Renee; children, Judy Lundy, Sue Kline (John Eisberg), Margie, Rick, Jane, Julie Winfield and Ross Nathanson; grandchildren, Beth, David, Levi, Solana, Alex, Ashley, Taylor, Conner, Logan and Paul and many great-grandchildren. Hess was a longtime Twin Cities automobile dealer, and was the first president of Greater Metro Auto Dealers Association, Board member of Bush Foundation and 1st Security Bank. He was also president of Hillcrest Country Club, two time chairman of the St Paul Jewish Federation, a 32nd degree Mason and active in many other charitable organizations. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. WEDNESDAY June 26th at TEMPLE ISRAEL, 2323 Fremont Ave. So., Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. SHIVA, 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Ridge Country Club, 700 Oak Ridge Rd., Hopkins 55305. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 25, 2019