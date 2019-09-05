Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. CHRISTOPHER'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH,
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. CHRISTOPHER'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
2300 N. Hamline Ave
Roseville, MN
View Map
Age 93, formerly of Roseville Passed away on September 3, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Willard & Pearl Sunderman; sister, Beverly Pedersen; husbands, Aloy Mensing & Frank Hildebrandt; and granddaughter, Genevieve Casper-Mensing. Survived by children, Gregg (Karen Casper), Gail (Bradley) Schmitt, Pamela (Eric) Lindberg; grandchildren, Quinn, Cory, Jonas, Curtis, Ryan, Evan, Samantha; great grandchildren, Brianna, Halie, Isaac, Beckett, Kelsey, Anna, Spencer; and nieces, Wendy & Vicky. Lois loved cards, games, friends & family. Funeral service 10:30 AM Monday, September 9 at ST. CHRISTOPHER'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 2300 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B from 4-7 PM Sunday and also at church on Monday from 9:30-10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Christopher's or Regions Hospital. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019
