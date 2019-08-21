Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Hillard John WAGNER

Hillard John WAGNER Obituary
Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away on August 17, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Eula; parents, John and Anna and brother, Richard. Survived by his children, John (Brenda), Susan (Allen Hamilton), Daniel (Victoria), Julieann Tripp, James (Linda), Joseph (Kris), Eugene (Saundra); grandchildren, Sky, Matt, Sarah, Graham, Leeanna, Shelby, Maxwell, Mitchell and Myles, and great grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Harper and many relatives and friends. John was devoted to his wife and family and lived a long and fulfilling life. After serving in the Navy during WWII, he attended and graduated in 1950 from the University of Illinois, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He made his career at Honeywell from 1956-1989 in various capacities in Avionics, notably in the development of gyroscopes. He was a lifelong fisherman, golfer, grillmaster, and he was a light heavyweight champion boxer in the Navy. He enjoyed baseball, traveling and took a keen interest in his family's pursuits. He maintained his friendships throughout his life. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his practical guidance, humor and kindness. Memorial Service Tuesday August 27th 11:30 AM At the O'Halloran & Murphy Chapel, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul with visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 21, 2019
