Hillary CARPENTER

Age 72 Passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Hillary & Vi Carpenter; sisters Naomi Sigel and Laura Juarez. Survived by wife of 51 years, Linda; daughter, Rachel Carpenter; son, Adam Carpenter; daughter in law, Eva Alvarez; grand daughter, Elizabeth Mae; twin sister, Hy Stief; brother in law, Roger Sikorske (Linda) and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He received his MS from California Long Beach University (1973), his PhD from Dartmouth (1978) and a Post Doc at Oregon State University. Hillary was a Research Associate and Teacher for 17 years at OSU. He then moved to Minnesota and joined the Department of Health as a Toxicology Research Associate for 17 years as well as an adjunct professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota. He served on several national and state panels including the National Institute of Health (NIH) National Toxicology Board of Scientific Counselors; Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Board of Scientific Counselors, National Center for Environmental Health/Agency for Toxic Substances; Society of Toxicology (SOT) for 35 years and the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication (SCHC) for 20 years. Hillary is going to be missed by his loving family, friends and many colleagues. There will be a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the MN Diabetes Association.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store