Born June 23, 1934 in Somerset, WI to John and Florence Bos. Died May 22, 2019 in Minneapolis of Alzheimer's Disease. Preceded in death by husbands, Richard (Dick) F. Gibson in 1976, and Sylvester (Cy) Hiltner in 2016; and brother, Don Bos. Survived by children, Bruce and Brian Gibson, Tere Ivanca; grandchildren, Skylar and Cassidy Gibson, Corinne Ivanca; great-granddaughter, Zelda Gephart; as well as stepsons, Tom, Dave and Dan Hiltner. Oh what a time she had! Hardworking and fun, her life included everything from water skiing to self taught real estate investing to living on the gulf after a houseboat adventure from St. Paul to New Orleans on the Mississippi with Cy. She was a lifelong rabid, avid thrifter and could spot a garage sale sign from 200 yards. She was generous to a fault and loving to her children and many others. She will be sorely missed by friends and family. We are glad you are now at peace, Mom. We love you.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019