who lived both in Sun Lakes, Arizona, and in St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020, at the age of 89, at his Arizona home with his children and his devoted companion, June Boadwine of St. Paul at his side. A graveside service was held on April 28th at Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City, IA, where he was buried in the Crump family plot along side his parents and grandparents. Mr. Crump was born in Sioux Falls, SD; he graduated from high school in Watertown, SD in 1949. Upon graduation he attended Hamline University in St. Paul. During his lifetime he established several successful businesses He loved flying airplanes, both personally and commercially, and was an avid hunter of pheasants in South Dakota. He is survived by two sons, two daughters, six grand children, and three great-grand children as well as two sisters. (One brother and one grandchild preceded him in death). He will be greatly missed by his family survivors and his companion. Condolences may be sent to 685 Cheyenne Lane, St. Paul, MN 651-456-1687; memorials may be made by choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store