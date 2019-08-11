|
Age 89 of White Bear Lake passed away at home surrounded by family on July 23, 2019. Homer was a lifelong White Bear Lake resident and graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1949. He served his country as a Marine in the Korean War. He married his high school sweetheart, Gretchen Johnson, on August 1, 1953. Homer graduated from Hamline University where he started the hockey program and graduated with a degree in Education. He spent several years teaching History and Business in North St. Paul. In 1959, Homer started Homes by Homer, which later became Bruggeman Homes. For 50+ years, he enjoyed building beautiful neighborhoods. He served his community as President of the White Bear Chamber of Commerce. Homer enjoyed snow skiing, fishing in Canada, and flying airplanes. He attended Eagle Brook Church for 20+ years. His greatest legacy will be his devotion to his family, whom he faithfully served with tireless dedication, passion and care. Homer is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gretchen; children, Jim (Brenda), Lori, Becky (Gary) and Paul (Denise); grand-children, Michael, Tami, Sam, Lynde, Lindsay, Allie, Dane, Natalie, Nick, Jessie and Cory; 9 great-grandchil-dren; brother, Bill (Ruth); and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Service Friday, August 16 at 11:00 am (visitation 10:00 am) at Eagle Brook Church – White Bear Lake Campus (2401 East Buffalo Street). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Eagle Brook Church, Healing Haiti or the Pillars of Oakdale. Special thanks to Dr. Theresa M. Wollan and the staff at The Pillars/HealthEast Hospice for their loving care. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019