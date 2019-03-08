Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Of Oswego, IL, departed this life on March 1, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1965 to Homer and Minerva Wilson in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He was the youngest of four children born to this union. Homer graduated from Central High School in 1983 and in 1988 he received a bachelor's degree in marketing from Xavier University in New Orleans. Homer married Corliss Hawkins on November 26, 1988 and to this union three sons were born. Homer was employed with Ford Motor Company in New Orleans for twenty years as a District Manager. Upon moving to the Chicago area, Homer worked at General Motors as a District Manager. Services will be held at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506, on Saturday March 9, 2019. Visitation will take place from 2 PM to 3 PM, with the funeral service at 3 PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2019
