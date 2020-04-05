Home

HORN James Oscar "Jim" VAN

HORN James Oscar "Jim" VAN Obituary
In Loving Memory 1954 - 2020 Jim was born October 27, 1954 in Minneapolis to Oscar and Marion (nee Larson). After graduation from high school he worked for several years at various companies in the shipping department. After that he was a custodian at the Federal Courts. He was a life time member of Faith Lutheran Church. Sunday afternoons in the fall and winter Jim would be enjoying his favorite activity cheering the Vikings on. For the past 3 years he resided at Shoreview Senior Living. He was extremely happy and content there and was among many friends including the staff and residents. Preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles. Survived by brother, Mike (Randi); sister, Mary Lee (Dale) Peterson; nieces and nephews, David, Danielle (Bob) Tkaczik, Matt (Katie); great nieces/nephews, Diyson, Jaiyda, Levi, Aspen. Private family services. A public service will be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to the or Our Lady of Peace Hospice Center, St. Paul, MN. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
