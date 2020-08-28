1/1
Howard Charles LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 81, of White Bear Lake Loving Husband, Dad & Grandpa Went home on August 26, 2020. Was a lifelong student of the Bible and committed to the Lord our Savior. Preceded in death by wife Earline; son Steven; parents Howard & Hortense; brother Roger and sister Joan Heller. Survived by daughters Stacy (Tim) Lewellyn of Alma, WI and Kristin (Greg) Fry of Lake Elmo; daughter-in-law Paige Lee; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many other family & friends. Retired after 35 years with MNDOT. Public visitation Saturday, August 29th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with private family service and burial at Roselawn Cemetery to follow. You can watch the service on MuellerMemorial.com after Monday, August 31st. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, military organizations, or cancer research.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved