Age 81, of White Bear Lake Loving Husband, Dad & Grandpa Went home on August 26, 2020. Was a lifelong student of the Bible and committed to the Lord our Savior. Preceded in death by wife Earline; son Steven; parents Howard & Hortense; brother Roger and sister Joan Heller. Survived by daughters Stacy (Tim) Lewellyn of Alma, WI and Kristin (Greg) Fry of Lake Elmo; daughter-in-law Paige Lee; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many other family & friends. Retired after 35 years with MNDOT. Public visitation Saturday, August 29th from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with private family service and burial at Roselawn Cemetery to follow. You can watch the service on MuellerMemorial.com
after Monday, August 31st. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, military organizations, or cancer research.