Age 80 Was welcomed by God and his loved ones in Heaven on May 22, 2020, the day of his 80th birthday. Passed away due to complications of COVID 19. Beloved son of Eileen (Fenlon) and Howard, Sr., who preceded him in death. Survived by his siblings, Jim Cullen (Gloria), Kathy Cullen, Patricia Cullen, Patrick Cullen, Terry Cullen (Laura), Maureen McDonald (Mike) and Colleen Richardson (Al) and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Long term employee in food service at the University of St. Thomas. He enjoyed spending time with his family and cherished his nieces and nephews. Mickey had a joyful heart and loving spirit and was an avid sports fan, proud of his jokes and his Irish heritage. His favorite activities at Episcopal Church Home included being a part of The Sage Singers, the intergenerational plays, painting, drawing, playing BINGO and connecting with his fellow residents and staff. He was always appreciative for the loving care that he received during his 5 years as a resident at the Episcopal Church Home. Mickey's family is grateful for the exceptional care he received and is also thankful to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Private Mass of Christian Burial. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. We will plan for a Celebration of Mickey's Life at a future date to be held at Episcopal Church Home. Memorials preferred to Episcopal Church Home.