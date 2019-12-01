|
|
Age 86 of Delano Passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Preceded in death by children Debbie and Michael; mother Evelyn. Survived by children Steven (Heather), Robert (Lynn), Wendy, Howard; 8 grandchildren: Alyssa (Brad), Ashley, Skiler, Lilia, Michael, Matthew, Madison, Megan; sister Marie Crea; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private family services were held at the Delano Public Cemetery in Delano, Minnesota. www.itenfuneralservices.com 763-972-2891
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019