1929 - 2019
Howard ESPERSEN Obituary
Age 89 of New Richmond, WI Died on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Howard was born the son of Martin and Edith (Falkenberg) Espersen on October 8, 1929 in St. Paul, MN. He attended Carver Academy through the eighth grade, when he left school to work on the family dairy farm. Howard enlisted in the Army at the age of 18. After serving his country, he went to work for Great Northern Railroad. After a short time on the railroad, Howard went to work as a carpenter. He continued working as a carpenter and spent many years working for Derrick Construction. Howard loved farming and continued to farm their 160 acre "Hobby" farm while working full time in construction. On March 3, 1951, Howard was married to Sue Daggit at the Methodist Church in Newport, MN. He was a member of the Carpenter's Local Union 322. Howard was quiet and kind. He was always quick with a smile and was very grateful for those in his life. He worked hard, enjoyed dancing and traveling, and loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Edith Espersen; son, Gregg Espersen; and siblings, Betty (John) Geene, Ray (Vinette) Espersen, Roger Espersen, Bruce Espersen; and brother-in-law, Don Alberg. Howard is survived by his wife, Sue Espersen; children, Gail (Rick) Larson, Gwen (Kelly) Stephens; grandchildren, Jake (Heidi) Stephens, Bret (Jill) Stephens, Anita Larson; great-grandchildren, Ben, Luke, Grace and Ella Stephens; sister, Lois Alberg; sister-in-law, Georgia Espersen; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2 pm at the New Richmond United Methodist Church 209 E 2nd Street New Richmond, WI. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1-2 pm at the church. Interment will be in Cottage Grove Cemetery in Cottage Grove, MN. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
