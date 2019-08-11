Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard BABCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard L. BABCOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard L. BABCOCK Obituary
Age 79, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy; sons, Bruce, Stephen (Maria); grandchildren, Breanna, Justin and Sarah. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Irene Babcock; grandson, Nathanial. Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on September 9, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now