Age 79, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Nancy; sons, Bruce, Stephen (Maria); grandchildren, Breanna, Justin and Sarah. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Irene Babcock; grandson, Nathanial. Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on September 9, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019