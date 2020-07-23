1/1
Howard L VANDER WYST
Formerly of Arden Hills Passed away on July 21, 2020 at age 90. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce; daughters, Stacia (Edward) Congdon, Krisann (John) Kroschel; sons Daniel (Katriena) Vander Wyst and Kevin (Barbara) Vander Wyst; 15 grand children and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Robert and sister Janet. A wonderful and loving man, he dedicated his life to hard work, his family, and God. Howard served in Korea where he lost a leg but gained a Purple Heart, but that didn't slow him down from serving others in a multitude of ways. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10:30 AM, viewing one hour prior, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Interment at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church,
