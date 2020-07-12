Howard NESSEL

Age 95 After a fruitful life, Howie passed away at the lake home he loved with family at his side on July 6, 2020. Survived by daughters, Joy (Pete) Edlund, Jean (Rick) Bearden, Kay (Ken) Boje, Dawn (Dominick) DeLuca; and son, Dan (Charmaine) Nessel; 19 grandkids,; 20 great grandkids; and 2 great-great grandkids; many nephews and nieces. He is reunited in death with his wife of 65 years, Eleanor; daughter Lynn; and siblings, Irv and Irene. As a man of faith in Jesus, Howie lived his life loving and serving. His steady demeanor, integrity and can-do spirit made him a friend and model to many. He volunteered in hundreds of ways, and he and Ellie welcomed everyone in their home. He loved to dance and enjoyed games of any kind, especially Bridge and water volleyball. Born in Stone Lake, WI, he moved to St. Paul at age 4. At age 7, his mother contracted TB and Howard went to live in a TB Preventorium on Lake Owasso for 4 years. He graduated from Monroe High School, meeting regularly with alumni until recently. He enlisted in the Navy, served in the Philippines and New Guinea. He appreciated the recent opportunity to experience an Honor Flight to Washington DC for WW2 Vets. After the war, he attended Macalester College where he met Ellie. He completed his education at a business college in accounting. Howie and Ellie raised their 6 children in St. Paul, but after retirement they built a home at the lake that served as 'cabin' to their large family and many friends. He celebrated 4th of July there with 37 of his family. Visitation 4-8 PM, Friday, July 17th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake, MN 55025. We will work to keep social distancing and masks are required by the funeral home. We will fully understand if you feel it best not to join us. Private funeral due to Covid. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or Martin Lakers Association. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com