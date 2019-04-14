Home

Howard R. GOSERUD

Passed away on April 5, 2019 after 93 years of life. Survived by his loving wife Phyllis, daughters Diane (Paul) Anderson and Teri Westphal, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents Chester and Edna Goserud, siblings Willeane, Barbara, Virginia, Dorothy, Margaret, Dean and Ken. He was a real estate broker for 30 years. His passions were traveling and music. He left a mark on our hearts and our lives were forever changed by his presence. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 16th 6:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hr prior at 5:00 p.m. at North Heights Lutheran Church, 2701 Rice Street, Roseville. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to North Heights Lutheran Church or Apostolic Bible Institute.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
