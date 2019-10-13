Home

Howard "Bud" RYDEEN

Howard "Bud" RYDEEN Obituary
Age 94, of Stillwater, MN Died at his farm on October 10, 2019. Greatly missed by children Julie, John, Tom, David, Amy, Danny, Jeremy and families. Rejoicing in Heaven with wife Eileen, son Peter, his sisters Norma, Mary Jane and Glorianne, parents John Albert and Mabel. Celebrate Bud at BRADSHAW FUNERAL HOME in STILLWATER. Visitation 4-7pm Sunday, October 13. Celebration of Life 11:00 am Monday, October 14; visitation one hour prior, followed by luncheon and interment. Memorials preferred to the family. Arrangements by the Cullen Crea Funeral Home. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
