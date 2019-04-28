|
|
Age 76, of Eagan (formerly Minneapolis), born September 10, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to John and Margaret Humenik. Passed away at his daughter's home with his family on December 15, 2018 following a period of health events. Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Janet Deines Humenik, his father, mother, and brother, Larry. He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Barbara and Roxanne; grandsons, Ryan and Matthew; and his adored son-in-law, Richard. Howie had many friends from all areas of his life including neighbors, friends from work, and longtime friends and parents of the softball groups. Howie had a wonderful sense of humor and was very talkative with anyone he met. Friends, family and former colleagues have shared numerous stories of his fun and humorous nature. He worked as a telephone company supervisor for over 40 years and retired in early 2000s to travel with his wife and to spend time with his grandsons and family. Burial service to be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Resurrection Cemetery's Chapel Mausoleum, 2101 Lexington Avenue South, Mendota Heights, MN 55120. Followed by a Celebration of Life Gathering at Lucky 13's, 1352 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota, MN 55150 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family to plant a memorial garden in Howie and Jan's memory to 16419 Equestrian Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019