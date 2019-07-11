Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
8500 Hillside Trail
Cottage Grove , MN
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
8500 Hillside Trail
Cottage Grove, MN
Howard W. HANDELAND Obituary
Age 93, of Cottage Grove Passed away on July 7, 2019 He is survived by his wife Delores; children Cheryl (Gary) Umbreit, Daryl (Mary Kostuch) Handeland and Dana (Wanda) Handeland; grand children Jesse (Carissa), Tim (Sara), Molly (Jeff), Devin and Alexis; great-grandchildren Gabriella, Gavin, Landen and Zoe; sister Marlys (Gale) Plante. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Ethel; brothers Myrlan and John. Visitation will be held from 9-11 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 8500 Hillside Trail, Cottage Grove with the service at 11 am with luncheon following.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019
