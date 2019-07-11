|
Age 93, of Cottage Grove Passed away on July 7, 2019 He is survived by his wife Delores; children Cheryl (Gary) Umbreit, Daryl (Mary Kostuch) Handeland and Dana (Wanda) Handeland; grand children Jesse (Carissa), Tim (Sara), Molly (Jeff), Devin and Alexis; great-grandchildren Gabriella, Gavin, Landen and Zoe; sister Marlys (Gale) Plante. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Ethel; brothers Myrlan and John. Visitation will be held from 9-11 am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 8500 Hillside Trail, Cottage Grove with the service at 11 am with luncheon following.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019