Age 82, of Prior Lake Passed June 4, 2019 Visitation 4-7pm Friday, June 7th at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Prior Lake. Funeral 11am Saturday, June 8th with visitation 1-hr prior at Holy Trinity UMC, Prior Lake. Loved and missed by wife, Cecelia; daughters, Kelly (Todd) Loose, Jeanne (Jeff) Hager; daughter-in-law, Irmgard Boyer; grandchildren, Ashley (Tim) Elsner, Chelsea (Trevor Anderson) Loose, Joseph Hager, Julia Hager, Joshua Hager; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Abigail and another great-grandson on the way; siblings, Richard Boyer, Dorothy Insley, Kenneth (Gloria) Boyer, Lloyd (Patricia) Boyer; other relatives and friends. Preceded by first wife, Doris; sons, Kim and Kerry Boyer; parents, William (Vieno) Boyer. BallardSunderFuneral.com 952.447.2633
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019