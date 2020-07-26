1/1
Hubert J. MURPHY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79, of Woodbury Passed away on July 21, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Murphy; and siblings, Mary Sieve, Bill Jr., Winnifred Flaherty, John and Marguerite Solfest. Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol; sons, Joe (Sue) Murphy and Jim; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and James; brothers, George (Gloria) and Paul (Mary); sisters, Alice (Larry) Muller and Rose (Bill) Siebenaler; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4-7 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Rita's Church, 8694 80th St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Burial will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved