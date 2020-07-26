Age 79, of Woodbury Passed away on July 21, 2020 He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Murphy; and siblings, Mary Sieve, Bill Jr., Winnifred Flaherty, John and Marguerite Solfest. Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol; sons, Joe (Sue) Murphy and Jim; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and James; brothers, George (Gloria) and Paul (Mary); sisters, Alice (Larry) Muller and Rose (Bill) Siebenaler; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4-7 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Rita's Church, 8694 80th St S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Burial will be at Cottage Grove Cemetery.