Age 86 of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Hubert grew up in Cannon Falls in his childhood years. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Selma Schiell; siblings, Wenzel, Herman, William and Gladys; first wife, Betty; son, Leonard; grandson, Jason Bushinger; son-in-law, Ron Bushinger; stepsons, Fred and Ben Freitag. Survived by wife, Faye Freitag Schiell; daughters, Sandy Bushinger and Norma (Rob) Leas; siblings, Marcy Knoblauch, Sara Schiell and Eugene Schiell; stepchildren, Ed Freitag, LaDonna Kimes, Marcia Freitag and Lori Freitag; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Service and visitation will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 800 Neal Ave. S., Afton, MN. Visitation Monday December 2 from 3-7pm. Funeral Tuesday December 3 at 11am with visitation one hour prior. Private burial at General Lutheran Cemetery. Special thanks to the caring staff at Good Samaritan Society , Stillwater, MN and Lakeview Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019