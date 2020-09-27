Hugh Kehne Schilling died peacefully at his home in Fountain Hills, AZ on September 22 at the age of 95. Hugh is survived by his children Terryl (Terry) Schilling Gilberstadt (David) of St. Paul, MN, Hugh (Hutch) K. Schilling, Jr. (Carol) of Cape Coral, FL and Lynn Schilling Brown (Charlie) of Bay City, WI; grandchildren Meredith Miller (Mike), Jacquelyn Wiedemer (Eric), Hugh (Hank) K. Schilling, III, Dorothy Tiernan (Andrew), Emogene Cataldo (Kai), Edward (Ned) Brown, Samuel Brown and Hugh Thomas Brown; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Margaret Simons Schilling (Peg); parents Paul and Ruth Schilling; brother Paul; sister Jean (Ricketts); and many close friends. Born March 14, 1925, Minneapolis, MN. Hugh graduated from Saint Paul Academy in 1943. Following high school, Hugh enrolled in the Army Air Corps cadet program and trained in the gunnery school. He served in WWII from 1943-1946 flying missions over Japan, working fire-control gun turrets on a B-29. He married Margaret Simons on January 6, 1951 and they resided in St. Paul, Minnesota while raising their three children. Hugh proudly served until his death as Chairman of the Board of Horton Holding, Inc., a private family owned manufacturer of engine cooling systems he started in 1951 after purchasing the assets of Horton Manufacturing, Co., Inc. Hugh's persistence, engineering skills and business acumen led Horton to become a global leader in the manufacturing of engine cooling systems serving a variety of markets. He was a true entrepreneur holding 21 patents. He enjoyed sharing his business experience by sponsoring mentorships and educational partnerships over the years. Hugh was a dedicated civic leader and philanthropist over the course of his lifetime. He shared his knowledge and support on a number of companies and non-profit boards some of which include Presbyterian Homes, Junior Achievement, Children's Home Society, Northern Star Council Boy Scouts, United Theological Seminary, Metropolitan Airports Commission, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Malt-o-Meal, Rapinwax Paper Co., Durkee Atwood and Second Norwest Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank.) A family service has been held in Arizona and a Memorial Service is planned for a future date. Memorials can be sent to Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, 1745 University Ave W., St. Paul, MN 55104, Hospice of the Valley, 16117 N. 76th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 or donor's choice.









